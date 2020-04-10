Justin Timberlake has renewed his life with his wife Jessica Bill!

Justin Timberlake The discovery of the situation against the quarantine itself Jessica Bill It’s like!

He shared it with hosts during a SiriusXM Hits1 virtual interview on Wednesday.

“Honestly, we thought our work was the best way to go. There’s land in Montana, so we got here.”

Related: Ellen DeGeneres captures the heat to compare quarantine life to ‘being in prison’.

Former member of the band:

“We feel lucky and very blessed. Because everywhere in our place, society is quite remote. So I had the opportunity to walk your path, maybe go a little. It’s always nice.”

Regarding his relationship with his wife for eight years, Timberlake said everything was fine.

“We’re good, we’re good.”

After months of scandal with Justin from several sources, that didn’t mean it was a good thing! As you may recall, we were shocked when the SexyBack player approached Palmer a little to comfort his partner. Alicia Winewight Swallowing Night in New Orleans in November Although Justin apologized to his fans many times and we treated his friends and family personally, we can say that we were a bit rocky between JB and JT for a while.

In addition, there are other challenges parents face when separating couples:

For 24 hours, parents tell themselves that they are not the only ones. ”

They don’t wipe themselves off 24/7 every day. Silas bass:

“He looks … I’m fine, let’s see (20). I found you. ”

LOLz !!

Check out more from Ch-ch-Just (below):

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA09ngxiYPw (/ insert)

For three years, it was still a big step to celebrate what made the light a little brighter! Silas was only 5 years old, and his parents chose to celebrate the day with two special donations. Bilel wrote on it Instagram:.

“This little man is 5 years old today! We are at home right now. Legos, covered in birthday cake … but I found this picture on my cell phone last summer and it made me so happy. To celebrate his big birthday, we support @savethechildren and @fedamerica, who are doing a great job to keep their children and families healthy and nourished during this time. rejoice! I am sending you all love … “

What a great idea !!

Earlier in the day, JT took a picture of his dream in the snow and said he was happy with El Lay. At that time

“The social issues of my family are being taken care of here,” he said. I hope you guys are healthy. In this crazy time, we need to be together and look for each other. Experience some of my ways of supporting your community through my story. There is so much chaos and confusion right now, but there are so many good and many ways to help. ”

Man of the tree! / (c) Justin Timberlake / Instagram

Stay safe, yes !!

(Photo courtesy of Michael Boardman / WENN.)