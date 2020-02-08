Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel divorce after failed marriage counseling?

are Justin Timberlake and Jessica biel for divorce after failed marriage counseling? This is a rumor that has appeared on the pages of a tabloid this week. But Gossip Cop is here to expose it – it’s completely wrong.

Life & style published an article this week claiming the beloved star couple are discussing divorce after a failed attempt at marriage counseling. The magazine claims to have “exclusively” learned from a mysterious source that “Jessica no longer trusts him” after being seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright last November. “They contract and are in therapy,” the source continues, adding, “Things are not good and no one knows if it will work.”

Regardless of what this apparently nonexistent insider says, Gossip Cop can confirm that the rumor is false. We checked with a reliable source near the situation that devalued the whole story as “absolutely not true”. Timberlake’s overly friendly dealings with Wainwright sparked some controversy last year, but the star apologized for his behavior in an Instagram post in December. He explained that he was now concentrating on being the best husband and father that he could be. Entertainment Tonight also reported last month that the couple were “in a very good place” after the controversy. Earlier this week, Timberlake supported Biel at the premiere of The Sinner in Los Angeles. Life & Style’s claims regarding therapy and divorce proceedings are completely refuted by real evidence.

As public as they are Gossip Cop had exposed a lot of rumors about Timberlake and Biel before the controversy with Wainwright. In 2018, the national investigator claimed the two were on their way to couple counseling to save their marriage. Gossip Cop I thought this story was just as wrong then as it is today. In September 2019, the couple reportedly struggled with In Touch because Timberlake focused too much on his career. And earlier this week, Star spread the rumor that the two had met divorce lawyers. Gossip Cop I found all of these stories and more completely fictional. Biel and Timberlake’s status as a Hollywood power couple make them easy targets.

Let’s imagine for a second that the suspiciously knowledgeable Life & Style tipster actually exists or that everything they report is actually true. What kind of person would reveal this kind of private information about the privacy of people around you? Imagine how terrible Timberlake and Biel’s friends would have to be to run to the tabloids when they heard about their therapy struggles. That alone feels incredible.

