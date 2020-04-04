Justin Timberlake, Michelle Obama, and Others Pay Award to Late Bill Withers

Legendary singer and songwriter Bill Withers died on Monday after suffering heart complications, according to his family. He is 81 years old.

Withers wrote many classic songs throughout the 1970s and 80s including “Lean on Me”, “Just the Two of Us”, and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” He is survived by his wife and two children.

Meanwhile, tribute continues to flow for Withers on Saturday, including from famous celebrities. Singer Justin Timberlake called Withers “the biggest idol” in an Instagram post. “You taught me a lot about how to make it simple and real. I felt a familial relationship with you before we even met. Your words and melodies … the chords that accompanied them … they reached into my soul and talked to me deeply. That’s what your music does, “he wrote. “You have always been one of the greatest and will forever be.”

Radiohead, Thom Yorke, tweeted Saturday: “Oh, that voice! Rest in Peace Bill Withers.”

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh told Rolling Stone about his long-standing friendship with Withers and the singer’s dislike for the business side of the music industry. “He is the greatest man. I don’t think he ever really knows how many hearts he touched. I’ve missed him. It is an honor and privilege to be his friend,” said Walsh.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted a tribute to the late singer. “Bill Withers makes a type of music that you cannot sing together – from ‘Lean on Me’ to ‘Lovely Day,’ he has the gift of voicing our joy and sadness. It is truly a great one,” he wrote. “Barack and I send love and prayers to family and friends. He will be missed.”

Former President Bill Clinton also wrote that Withers’s message of togetherness is more important now than ever. “Today when we mourn his death, we must lean on the sentiments of one of his most beloved songs: lean on each other when times are hard and know that there is always tomorrow. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

Portuguese band. The Man released the cover of “Lovely Day” as a tribute to the songwriter on Friday. “We grew up listening to AM radio in remote Alaska and Bill Withers was a mainstay on a long journey to the grocery store. Bill’s music was printed in our DNA. It touched everything we did and we loved him because of the gifts he gave us. Bill would be left behind but the music will live forever, “PTM wrote in the video description.

Other musicians tweeted their memories from Withers, including R&B singer Ciara and songwriter Joseph Arthur.

Yesterday we lost two extraordinary humans. Rest In Paradise Bill Withers and Sergio Rossi. Your inheritance will never be forgotten ðŸï½½

Withers music touches all types of entertainers. Actor Samuel L. Jackson and comedian Bill Burr also remember the singer on Twitter. “Thank you for some of the greatest music ever recorded,” wrote Burr.

I know I know I know I know I know I know I know I have a photo of me & BERS withered somewhere! Who is He & What is He? U? RIP BossðŸ‘ŠðŸ ¾

RIP Bill Withers. Thank you for some of the best music ever recorded.

Fin Costello / Redfern / Getty