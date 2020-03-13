Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for new coronavirus – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLf85361b173424545e4a3e7f39e78720311%

% MINIFYHTMLf85361b173424545e4a3e7f39e78720312%

TORONTO – The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

% MINIFYHTMLf85361b173424545e4a3e7f39e78720313%% MINIFYHTMLf85361b173424545e4a3e7f39e78720314%

She said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was feeling good and would stay isolated.

% MINIFYHTMLf85361b173424545e4a3e7f39e78720315%

% MINIFYHTMLf85361b173424545e4a3e7f39e78720316%

“The Prime Minister is in good health without symptoms. As a precaution and following the advice of doctors, you will be isolated for a planned period of 14 days, ”the statement added.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the prime minister is to continue his daily activities by controlling himself, as he himself has no symptoms.

“Also with the advice of doctors, you will not be tested at this stage as you have no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no danger to those who have been in recent contact with him, “the statement said.

The office said it would resume its duties Friday.

Trudeau’s wife issued a statement thanking those who communicated.

“Although I am experiencing unpleasant symptoms of the virus, I will soon be on my feet again,” he said. “Being quarantined at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who can go through this and for those facing more serious health problems.”

Although self-quarantined, the prime minister spends the day in home announcements, phone calls and virtual meetings, including talks with other world leaders and joining a special discussion by the cabinet committee on coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But Trudeau canceled a personal meeting with Canada’s provincial prime ministers.

NDP opposition leader Jagmeet Singh was also working from home after he felt bad. Singh said he had had contact with a doctor and that they do not believe he has the virus, but was advised to limit contact with the public until he felt better.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, will close schools by April 5.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault is urging all people returning from their overseas trips to isolate for 14 days. The measure will be binding on all government employees.

It also requires organizers to cancel all indoor events that draw crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential. Alberta and British Columbia are also seeking to cancel all events with more than 250 people.

British Columbia Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province has been “strongly advised” that people should not travel outside Canada, including the US, and that anyone who decides to do so should be isolated for 14 days after their return.

“This means there are no trips to Disneyland, no trips to Paris, Berlin or Boise,” said British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Anyone who chooses to travel outside Canada must stay away from work or school or 14 days after their return. This responsibility is what we owe to our fellow citizens.”

Henry said there has not been a widespread transmission of the virus community in Canada, unlike the United States.

“We have been watching what is happening in Washington State and have been in touch with our colleagues in Washington State.” What became apparent to me in the last 24 hours is the outreach of the outreach community to many, many, different communities in the United States, ”said Henry.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death: an elderly resident of a nursing home in British Columbia. The United States has had 40 deaths, with more than three-quarters of those in Washington state. As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,260 illnesses in the U.S.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney also urged people to isolate themselves if they return from abroad.

“We now recommend that anyone over the age of 65 avoid travel outside the province if they can,” Kenney said.