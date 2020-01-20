Justin Tucker meets and greets Pennsylvania Ravens fans

YORK COUNTY – He doesn’t travel to the Super Bowl LIV with the Ravens, but Justin Tucker doesn’t stay inconspicuous. One of the best place kickers in NFL history performed Monday night at York Galleria Mall in York County to take photos with Pennsylvania Ravens fans and sign autographs. Hundreds of them showed up to wait in line for their chance to meet Tucker. If you haven’t noticed, his last name is popular with dogs and fans love to tell him about the connection.

“I’ve gotten in touch with a lot of people who say they called their dog ‘Tucker’ or happened to have a dog named Tucker and it somehow worked for them,” he said. “So you hit a little jersey 9 on the back of your Shih Tzu and everything is fine with the world. The dogs are one thing, but people bring their babies and kids out, it really makes me angry, it’s really cool see.”

The signing was organized by Sports Unleashed at the Galleria Mall. A Hall of Fame logo cloth was used for the table. If Tucker remains the most accurate kicker in league history, one day he could be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.