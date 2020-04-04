Justin Verlander Donating MLB Checks to Coronvairus Charities

Play video content

Astros ace Justin Verlander is about to donate a boatload of money for the next couple of months to coronavirus staff – and many people have many different thoughts on it.

The pitcher and his wife, Kate Upton, brought on Saturday by the IG to announce … in line with MLB continuing to pay its players even in the next couple of months – per Justin himself – he says he and Kate have decided to give the funds away in the COVID-19 relief efforts.

They say they will select a different staff each week for each check, and will announce it on their pages. There are tons of options out there these days, so there’s no shortage of good orgs.

Now, time for some math … ‘because Justin’s donations will run out based on the numbers on his most recent’ Stros. He signed a 2-year, $ 66 million extension recently (well through the ’20s and ’21 seasons) and if you break it down – about $ 634k a week. If he makes a donation in two months … $ 5 mil, more or less.

Maybe even more.

As for how people received this goodness … it’s a really mixed bag, with many people responding that it responds differently depending on whose feed you’re browsing. If you look up Justin’s IG page, it seems like nothing but love for his comments. Not on Twitter …

The Bleacher Report repeated his video on Twitter, and comments were harsh … with many firing at him for Astros cheating scandal. Yes, they are still angry 😬