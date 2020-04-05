Justin Vernon debuts a new Bon Iver song during a Bernie Sanders broadcast

Justin Vernon debuted a new Bon Iver song called “Things Behind Things For Things” live on “Virtual Town Hall” and discussed the coronavirus pandemic today (April 5).

Watch Vernon perform at the 1:02:30 mark below. The new song starts at 1:10:45.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFKDaflwAcM (/ embed)

Vernon once again endorsed Sanders during the speech, also urging viewers to stay safe and stay home.

Along with the new track, Vernon performed the standard Bon Iver, “Towers”, and the title track of the band’s “Blood Bank” EP, which was recently re-released to mark its 10th anniversary.

Vernon also covered “Our God” by Bob Dylan, performing for the second time in the Times They Are A-Changin cut at the Sanders event after the songwriter played him at a rally in Iowa on February 1 for presidential candidate -Democrats. .

The soccer mom also performed as part of an online event. The songwriter opened the performance of “Circle The Drain” from his latest album “Color Theory”, which was released in February.

Last month, Bon Yvert announced a rescheduled British and European tour for 2021, after a coronavirus forced them to postpone their scheduled April dates. As a native, the group also said it would donate 10% of merch sales to Wisconsin coronavirus funds.