Justin wins on Netflix among home orders

Los Angeles – More than ever, Stephanie Turner believes that timing is everything.

“If people were open to discovering indie films with unrecognized leading actresses, it’s not clear if they were released at other times,” Turner said.

The leading actress, writer and director is Turner himself. Her movie, JustinArray, distributed by Array, a company of mighty filmmaker Ava DuVernay, began trading on Netflix on March 13. Since then, the tuner inbox has been flooded.

“On social media, there were a lot of messages saying that I happened to meet your movie. I think I tend to go to the familiar face or the movie that saw the sign. There’s a lot of great content here It’s an independent movie, “she said.

It’s a debilitating time for most of Hollywood, unless the movie appears on a streaming platform in time before the Hollywood closure. Many people don’t do much other than watching TV.

“While stuck at home, more eyes will be turning to it as people are more open to explore new things,” Turner said.

The movie is not a major blockbuster and will not show any major ads. However, the team has done great reviews and interviews with their fans about their success.

“They are going even further in these categories of Netflix,” she said.

Tuners expect people to continue exploring the movie when the quarantine takes place and runs.

“I encourage people to go to the independent films section and discover new artists and storytellers,” she said.

She says finding new art is always the right time.

