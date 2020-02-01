Juve looking to bounce back

Juventus saw their control from the top of the Serie A table begin to escape last weekend, but they have a chance to right the ship against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Their defeat against Naples suddenly gave Lazio and Inter Milan the chance to tie or overtake them for first place in the championship if they lose points against Fiorentina on Sunday. The defeat also ended a 5-game winning streak for Juve.

Fiorentina have also experienced some recent disappointments as their last game was a 2-1 defeat for Coppa Italia against Inter and their last Serie A match saw them draw Fiorentina home. These two poor results followed a surprising winning streak of 3 games where they managed to beat Atalanta in Coppa and then win in Naples. They are currently in 13th place in the championship, but are only 6 points from a Europa League point next season. A victory over Juve would certainly help their cause.

Juve will be shorthanded as always on Sunday. Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira, Merih Demiral, Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo all remain excluded from Juventus without a scheduled return date for any of them. They will always play in their usual formation 4-3-1-2.

GK: Wojciech Szczesny

He could probably have done a better job putting the ball out of danger on Naples’ first goal last weekend, but a single disappointing moment will not change Wojciech Szczesny’s place in this Juve squad. He has always been one of their best players throughout the season and Juve is not going to start playing with the things that have made them successful all season when they have Lazio and a stronger Inter team Milan in the neck. This will remain Szczesny’s place throughout this Scudetto race.