Juve test their best midfielder

Juventus finds itself on a 4-game winning streak as it heads for a confrontation with a familiar enemy.

These 4 victories include 2 victories in Coppa Italia which propelled them to the semifinals of the season and 2 victories in Serie A which place them 4 points behind Inter Milan at the top of the ranking. Now they will face the team that has challenged them for the Scudetto in recent years.

The fortune of Naples had been directed in the opposite direction. Consecutive defeats in Serie A against Fiorentina, Lazio and Inter dropped them to 11th place in the championship, 14 points away from claiming one of the Champions League matches next season. However, they turned the ship around a bit on Wednesday as they managed to beat Lazio in Rome to also secure their place in the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Juventus will bring Rodrigo Bentancur back from his suspension in this match, but has recently suffered further losses. Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira remain absent due to long-term injuries. Now they will also miss Danilo who suffered a muscle injury on Wednesday, joining Mattia De Sciglio on the injury list to leave Juve with two healthy backs. They will still be playing 4-3-1-2 on Sunday.

GK: Wojciech Szczesny

Juventus let Gianluigi Buffon take over Coppa Italia on Wednesday, but we’ll see Wojciech Szczesny well rested in goal on Sunday. He has regularly played big for Juve in their games this season and has been one of the most important players on the team. He may rest in some of Juve’s less important games, but it will take a long time before he sees anyone else in a game against Napoli.