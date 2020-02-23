[Juvenile arrested for capturing relative in Wofford Heights]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET)– A juvenile is behind bars soon after taking pictures a family member right after an argument in Wofford Heights, Saturday night.

In accordance to Lieutenant Ollague from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the taking pictures in the 1800 block of Anchorage Ave. at 10: 58 p.m.

On arrival, deputies located a victim struggling from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Ollague says the victim and the suspect, 17, are similar. Prior to the capturing, he says both have been involved in an argument, and right after, the suspect shot the sufferer and ran absent.

The sufferer was transported to Kern Clinical and is now in stable ailment.

Investigation exposed the juvenile was at a friend’s property, positioned close by the scene of the shooting. Deputies, alongside with their K-nine, surrounded the friend’s house and captured the suspect.

The handgun has yet to be discovered.

The 17-12 months-previous is now booked into the Juvenile Corridor for tried murder.