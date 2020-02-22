[Juvenile not responding pursuing rollover crash close to Shafter, CHP studies]

NOR swimming pool closed due to asbestos contamination
The North of the River local community pool has been closed thanks to contamination from asbestos, according to the North of the River Recreation and Parks District.
The district stated the pool, located at 401 Galaxy Ave., was shut after debris made up of asbestos was a short while ago identified at the base of the pool. The particles was discovered during a plan maintenance check out, the district reported.
BPD looking for two suspects wanted in theft at AM/PM
The Bakersfield Law enforcement Office is looking for two suspects needed for theft from an unlocked car or truck at an AM/PM.
The section explained the incident occurred on Dec. 24 at the AM/PM situated at 2301 F Road. The suspects arrived at the company in awhite Cadillac. A single of the suspects is explained as white or Hispanic, in his 50s or 60s, sporting a grey shirt, blue jeans and gray fedora.
Bernie Sanders speaks at Bakersfield rally
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Democratic presidential applicant Bernie Sanders will make an visual appearance at a get-out-the-vote rally this afternoon in Bakersfield.
