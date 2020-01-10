Juventus ace Emre Can rejects the move to Manchester United out of respect for the former club Liverpool

Loading...

Emre Can has reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United because of his close relationship with the former Liverpool club.

The Juventus midfielder is expected to leave Turin after falling out of favor with new coach Maurizio Sarri this season and playing only in Serie A eight times.

Reports indicated that United would consider switching for the German international, although it appears that their attempts have been unsuccessful anyway.

According to Tuttosport, the 25-year-old would not move to Old Trafford after spending four years with the Reds.

Can left Anfield free of charge in the summer of 2018, which angered fans who watched Philippe Coutinho just six months earlier during a lucrative move to Barcelona.

However, it appears that this move will bring him back into the good books of some fans, especially given the United crisis in midfield at the moment.

Paul Pogba had ankle surgery this week. He was on the injury list with Scott McTominay and left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with no options for his engine room.

Benfica child prodigy Gedson Fernandes was connected to a first loan transfer before a permanent transfer, although West Ham United apparently stole a march in the race for the 21-year-old.

Solskjaer had to play with Fred and Andreas Pereira as the linchpin in midfield when he used a 4: 2: 3: 1 formation against Manchester City. However, both were unmasked by the reigning Premier League champion.