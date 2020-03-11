Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests coronavirus positive – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfebec048b73e7817e46c4142cc1b786311%

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old quarterback has been a marginal player for reigning champions in Serie A this season, making just seven appearances in all competitions.

The Italian international was on Juve’s bench a few days ago when the club beat Inter 2-0 behind closed doors.

Rugani’s confirmation comes after Serie A was suspended until at least April with his club now committed to following the proper quarantine protocol.

“Footballer Daniele Rugani tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Juventus said in a club statement.

“The Juventus Football Club is activating all isolation procedures required by law, including registering those who have had contact with it.”

Rugani began his career with Empoli in Serie B before joining Juventus in 2015, where he currently has a contract until June 2023.

The defender’s positive test comes amid news that Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed in his hometown of Madeira to limit the risk of contracting coronavirus with currently blocked Italy.

With all Serie A games permanently suspended, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recently confirmed possible ways to accommodate a shorter season.

“If the urgency of COVID-19 did not allow for the conclusion of league competitions, President (Gabriel) Gravina presented some proposals that will be discussed at another meeting on March 23,” the FIGC said in a statement.

“Without any order of priority, one option would be to not designate Scudetto and consequently inform UEFA of the teams qualified for Europe.”

“Another would refer to the chart in its current state by the time the season broke.

“A third and final hypothesis would be to organize play-offs for the Italian champion title and play-offs to decide relocation placement in the B Series.”

The Premier League has also begun to be affected by the coronavirus with the postponement of Wednesday’s clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.