Juventus is already considering selling Aaron Ramsey to Arsenal just a year after it was signed

Aaron Ramsey’s Italian adventure could end prematurely this summer. Juventus is reportedly considering selling the former Arsenal midfielder.

Ramsey, 29, joined the Serie A champions on a free transfer last year after serving eleven years in North London.

Getty Images

For Ramsey in Turin, however, things haven’t gone according to plan, as the experienced Welshman had fallen out of favor with manager Maurizio Sarri.

And now, according to Tuttosport, he could surprisingly leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Ramsey has only made 19 appearances in all competitions during a maiden injury campaign in which he only found the net twice.

Juve has cost the club nothing and is aware that they could make a huge profit with him in the summer transfer window.

Ian Wright talks about Aaron Ramsey leaving Arsenal and David leaving Dein

That means they’d have to bring in reinforcements before Ramsey can go after they sold Emre Can to Borussia Dortmund last month.

Ramsey came off the bench for the second time in a row when Sarri’s men suffered a 1-2 loss in Verona on Saturday.

With this result, they were three points ahead of Inter in first place, but Antonio Contes’ men will jump to first place if they win against their arch-enemy AC Milan on Sunday evening.