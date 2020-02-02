Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo meets Fiorentina for the ninth time in a row

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Serie A for the ninth time in a row when Juventus won 3-0 against Fiorentina on Sunday.

The 34-year-old scored for the 19th goal of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in excellent shape for Juventus

Ronaldo converted two penalties on either side of the half before Matthijs de Ligt took the lead in added time.

The Portuguese striker is six goals ahead of Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile, who scored twice against Basement Boys SPAL that same day.

Juventus’ victory brought Maurizio Sarri’s men six points ahead of rival Inter Milan, who will travel to Udinese on Sunday evening.

A win for Inter reduces the gap at the top to just three points.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri was very impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic

Earlier this month, Sarri praised Ronaldo’s “extraordinary” shape.

He said: “Ronaldo is in an exceptional physical and mental state.

Laura Woods and Nuno, the head of talkSPORT, have a fun interview

“He continues at an impressive pace and has exceptional skills.

“He is doing very well physically. He’s good at explosiveness. He pays great attention to the details.

“Ronaldo is a champion. We want to help him win the sixth Ballon d’Or. It would make us all happy. “

