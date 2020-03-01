juventus-under-23s-participate-in-coronavirus-infected-team-as-cristiano-ronaldo-and-co-specified-briefing-about-keeping-away-from-fatal-disease

There are coronavirus fears at Juventus following the club’s Under-23s performed versus an contaminated workforce.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside with previous Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, have considering the fact that been presented a briefing about how to stay clear of the fatal ailment.

AFP or licensors Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates have been briefed about the coronavirus outbreak

Extra than 85,000 folks have been contaminated by coronavirus, with practically three,000 deaths recorded.

Juventus children featured from Serie C minnows Pianese past Sunday.

Adhering to a one- defeat to the Underneath-23s side last Sunday, a few associates of the Pianese squad and a trainer have analyzed optimistic for coronavirus.

Although no Juventus gamers have examined optimistic, joint training periods between the first-staff and Under-23s have been cancelled as a precaution.

Getty Juventus’ 1st-workforce match towards Inter Milan on Sunday was postponed owing to coronavirus fears

A Juventus source explained: “The condition is currently being taken quite critically and the clinical staff have explained to all the gamers to hold washing their hands and employing hand gels.

“No one particular has tested constructive but bearing in brain the Inter game has been postponed because of wellness fears almost nothing is being taken for granted.

“Some of the players included in the Less than-23 match did teach midweek with Ronaldo and the to start with-workforce, but that will now not transpire all over again for a several months.”

Juventus’ initially-crew match versus Inter Milan was scheduled to take position in opposition to Inter Milan on Sunday, but was postponed over coronavirus fears.