Juventus vs Parma line-up: Buffon breaks Maldini’s record

Juventus took a short break from the Serie A schedule on Wednesday, but now will come back to defending their first place in the league.

They start Wednesday with a streak of 4 consecutive Serie A wins, including a 2-1 road victory against Roma and a 4-0 demolition of Cagliari in their last two league games. They followed a 4-0 destruction of Udinese on Wednesday in Coppa Italia. They are currently 2 points ahead of Inter for first place in the championship.

Parma has had surprising success in Serie A this season. They are currently in 7th place despite a recent successful form. Their last league games were marked by a 2-1 victory over Naples, a draw against Brescia, an embarrassing 5-0 loss against Atalanta and a 2-0 victory over Lecce. Earlier this week, they were eliminated from Coppa Italia by Roma in a 2-0 home loss. Even a point for them in this match would be considered positive as they pursue a place in the Europa League.

Juventus will again be shorthanded for this game. They have Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira and Merih Demiral who are all struggling with long-term knee injuries. Now Mattia De Sciglio also suffers from an injury and Rodrigo Bentancur still has a match on his suspension. Juve will be in their usual formation 4-3-1-2 for the match.

GK: Gianluigi Buffon

The day has finally come. Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus with the intention of breaking Paolo Maldini’s record for career Serie A appearances and now he will finally do so on Sunday. The fact that he started on Wednesday made me a little skeptical about the possibility of starting again on Sunday, but I chose this day as the day he would break the record a few weeks ago and I stick with it to that. It only makes too much sense.

His career started in Parma, so he could celebrate the occasion with the only two Italian clubs he played for. Maybe Juve has other plans, but I have to believe they’ll take this opportunity for a record appearance for Buffon.