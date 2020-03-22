Juventus want Santos teenager feeling Kaio Jorge

Juventus are reportedly intrigued in signing a Brazilian teen who has been dubbed the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Kaio Jorge, 18, carries on to impress with Santos wherever he scored the winner in their Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday.

Getty Visuals – Getty

Kaio Jorge has amazed for Santos

Purpose studies that the Serie A club are completely ready to step up their desire in the extremely-rated youngster.

Santos are unlikely to want to sell him, nevertheless, this means Juventus will have to activate his £43million release clause.

He has been likened to recent Juve star Ronaldo simply because of his superb approach, quick feet and strong aerial capability.

Getty Photos – Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as a single of the biggest footballers of all time

They are not very likely to be the only European club retaining tabs on him, nevertheless, many thanks to his impressive performances for Santos.

He also scored five objectives for Brazil Below-17s as they gained the 2019 Earth Cup, which include one particular in the 2-1 victory around Mexico in the ultimate.

Jorge joined Santos’ youth set up in 2012 and is currently below deal with the Brazilian club until eventually December 2021.

Maurizio Sarri could be looking to fortify his attack in the summer months with rumours linking Gonzalo Higuain with a transfer away from Turin.

Athletic Bilbao are reportedly eyeing a move for the Argentinian.