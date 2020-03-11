Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, states Congress not the social gathering it applied to be

Jyotiraditya Scindia with JP Nadda at BJP headquarters | Screengrab

New Delhi: Previous Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP Wednesday in the existence of get together countrywide president J.P. Nadda and other leaders at the bash headquarters in New Delhi.

Scindia was expected to join the BJP at 12.30 pm, but the occasion was postponed right until 2.55 reportedly because of to “Raahu Kaal (inauspicious minute)”.

“I would like to thank J.P. Nadda ji, PM Narendra Modi, House Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family members and gave me a put in it,” the former Guna MP mentioned.

Talking to the media following joining the BJP, Scindia explained there had been two existence-modifying functions for him — “one, the working day I shed my father and the 2nd, yesterday when I made a decision to opt for a new path for my life”.

Scindia claimed the Congress is not any longer the get together that it was before.

“I can say with self-assurance that the intention of community support is not getting fulfilled by that social gathering (Congress). Besides this, the current problem of the occasion indicates that it is not what it utilized to be.”

Quitting Congress

Scindia experienced early Tuesday — on the 75th delivery anniversary of his father and late Congress chief Madhavrao Scindia — resigned from the most important membership of the Congress.

In his letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote,”…this is a route that has been drawing by itself out over the previous calendar year.”

“While my purpose and objective continue to be the exact as it has often been from the incredibly commencing, to serve the people of my state and region, I think I am unable to do this anymore inside of this celebration,” he wrote.

Pointing out the will need to “reflect” and “realise” the aspiration of “my people and my workers”, he explained, “…I think it is best that I now search ahead at a clean begin,” he wrote in a letter.

The Congress expelled Scindia moments immediately after his letter to Sonia, with bash typical secretary K.C. Venugopal issuing a assertion that the interim Congress president has approved the expulsion with fast outcome for “anti-party activities”.

20-just one Congress MLAs adopted accommodate and tendered their resignation, pushing the 15-month-aged Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government to the brink of collapse.

Former Madhya Pradesh household minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Singh reported the variety of resignations from Congress MLAs could go up to 30.

Scindia had earlier fulfilled Key Minister Narendra Modi, together with Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday morning, foremost to speculations that he could quit the Congress.

Congress criticised shift

His choice to resign evoked sharp criticism from the Congress with Rajasthan Main Minister Ashok Gehlot expressing on Twitter that people like Scindia simply cannot prosper devoid of electrical power and the sooner they leave the greater it is.

Speaking to information agency PTI, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed ideology did not make any difference to Scindia, and “political convenience” and “personal ambition” performed a big aspect in his final decision.

Chowdhury alleged that some sort of “allurement and enticement” offered by the BJP persuaded Scindia for switching in excess of from the Congress. “Now he has grow to be the asset of the BJP occasion.”

Chowdhury said Scindia experienced been “nurtured by the party around the years”, but now “the circumstance experienced arrive to these a go that he identified it additional effortless to swap above to the other party”.

The BJP camp has in the meantime been fairly ecstatic, with BJP leader and aunt Yashodhara Scindia expressing happiness at the “ghar wapsi”.

Scindia had been miffed with the Congress central leadership for not acceding to his need for a Rajya Sabha seat. He is now reportedly established to enter the Higher Property as a BJP member.

The Gwalior royal’s grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, was a leader of the Jana Sangh, the BJP’s precursor. His father Madhavrao Scindia had also started out as a Jana Sangh chief prior to transferring to the Congress.

