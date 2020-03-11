Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 22 MLAs resign; Madhya Pradesh government crisis deepens – News in India

Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s government in Madhya Pradesh (MP) fell into crisis on Tuesday when 22 Congress legislators, including six ministers, resigned. The development comes after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from Congress minutes after Scindia met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Union Minister and former National Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President in Delhi.

As the Congress Parliamentary Party passed a resolution supporting Nath on Tuesday night, BJP lawmakers have flown from Bhopal to Delhi.

In his letter of resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote: “Although my goal and purpose is the same as it was from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe that I am unable to do so. more within this party. “A BJP official said,” For now, it seems likely that he (Scindia) will officially join the BJP and his name could be proposed as a candidate from the BJP party in Madhya Pradesh, “said a party official.

Although Scindia did not make further announcement, Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader and Scindi’s aunt, described his decision as “ghar wapsi”.

On Tuesday, six ministers resigned from Nath’s cabinet: Health Minister Tulsi Silavat; Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar; Labor Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia; Minister of Transport Govind Singh Rajput; Minister for Women and Child Development Imarti Devi; and School Education Minister Prabhuram Chauhdary. In a letter to the governor, sent on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath called for the immediate removal of the six.

On Tuesday night, the Congress Party (CLP) parliament passed a resolution endorsing Nath and accusing the BJP of “luring public representatives and sacrificing them in an attempt to destabilize the elected government.” Most of the Congress legislators who have resigned have been unleashed since Monday night and are in Bengaluru. The CLP further said that the BJP is afraid of the “strenuous measures” the state has taken in issues such as e-bidding and fraud involving examinations conducted by Vyaysayik Pareeksha Mandal (Vyapam).

Congress allegedly BJP senior leaders lured the Congress and independent MLAs in Bengaluru “to plot.” “When they could not succeed in their design, they tried to live up to Jyotiradity Scindia’s personal ambitions by mocking democratic values ​​and ethics and insulting public office,” the Congressional resolution reads. The CLP also thanked the Congress president for expelling Scindie from the party.

Congress spokeswoman Shobha Oza said, “OV leaders who went to Bengaluru are being betrayed by BJP leaders because they did not realize they were taken there to change their ideology. It was taken over by BJP leaders on the pretext that had to support Jyotiraditya Scindia’s candidacy for the Rajya Sabha. “Oz is further alleged by BJP leaders Umashankar Gupta and Sudarshan Gupta to be involved in the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, former BJP Chief Minister and National Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the developments on Tuesday as “an internal matter of Congress.”

On Tuesday evening, after a meeting of his parliamentary party that had absent a number of local government members, BJP members were transferred from Bhopal to Delhi. A senior BJP leader said, “All members of the BJP International Civilian Police will remain in Delhi until the final test in the state assembly.” State media in charge of BJP Lokendra Parashar said, “During the meeting, Rajya Sabha elections were discussed. Nothing else was discussed.”

Earlier on Tuesday, 22 members of Congress sent their resignation letters to NP Prajapati, the president, who said he would consider resignation letters on Wednesday.

If the President accepts the resignation, the effective force of the Assembly will be reduced to 209, giving the BJP, with 107 MLAs, a double majority. Currently, the effective force in the House of Representatives is 228, with two seats vacant, and Congress has 114 MLAs, including 22 who have resigned. The other seven are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has two MLAs; one from the Samajwadi Party (SP); and four independent legislators. The seven support the Nath-led government.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by opposition leader Gopal Bhargav met at an official residence in Bhopal on Tuesday night.

Veteran Congress leader and MLA member Bisahulal Singh announced his resignation from Congress in Chouhan’s presence, in Bhopal. Singh also announced that he is joining the BJP.

