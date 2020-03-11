Jyotiraditya Scindia to be BJP candidate for Madhya Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha – News from India

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be named as one of the BJP’s two Madhya Prades Rajya Sabha nominees, people familiar with the development said. The other candidate will be Harsh Chauhan of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a welfare organization working for tribes in the state and neighboring Chhattisgarh, they added.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 26. Last day to check in on Friday.

Biennial elections will be held to fill three seats from Madhya Pradesh and a change of guard in the state will also have an impact on the Rajya Sabha polls.

Scindia left Congress on Tuesday, posting her resignation letter on Twitter. His resignation has created a ripple effect as 22 of the 114 MPA Congresses have resigned from Assembly Speaker Madhya Pradesh.

He joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party chief JP Nadda. Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda for securing him a place in their family. He also accused Congress of living in denial.

“In my life, two dates were very significant. On September 30, 2001, when I lost my father. It changed my life. The second date is March 10, 2020, which is his 75th birthday when I made an informed decision.” said Scindia.

“I had a dream when the Congress formed a government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. Eighteen months later, no promise was fulfilled, including farmers’ obligations,” Scindia observed. He accused his former party of returning to its promises and of engaging in corruption. “Today, ‘transfer’ is an industry in Madhya Pradesh,” he said, hitting Kamal Nath.

Following his father, the 49-year-old was the only one of the Scindia family affiliated with the Congress Party. His grandmother, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia of Gwalior, aunts of Vasundhara Raja and Yashodhara Raja were part of Jan Sangha and BJP.

