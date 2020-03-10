Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has resigned from Congress, is likely to join the BJP at 6:00 pm – News from India

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning, is ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party later in the evening, people aware of the development said.

There was no word on what happened at the Jyotiraditya Scindie meeting with Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi.

A BJP Central Election Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday night to determine the names of the candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on March 26.

“For now, it appears that he will formally join the BJP and his name could be suggested as a candidate from the BJP party in Madhya Pradesh,” said a BJP official.

Elections will be held to fill three vacant state seats; while the BJP and Congress were looking at one seat at a time, both sides were ready to compete in the third. Changing the guard in the state will also have an impact on the Rajya Sabha polls.

Two BJP senior officials have declined to comment on speculation about Scindie’s role at the Center, noting that such discussions have not taken place. “Currently, the focus is on what will happen in the state, if and when the floor test will be required, who will be the responsible person, etc.,” said another official.

At least 19 MPs of Madhya Pradesh have already resigned from the assembly of Raju Bhavan, an official said. The resignations could bring down the Kamal Nath government in the minority.

The Congress had 114 legislators in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly with an efficiency of 228 and six others – two BSPs, one SP and four independents – supporting the government.

Scindi’s grandmother was one of the founders of Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was among the leaders imprisoned during the ambulance. His aunts Vasundhara Raje is a former union minister and former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Yashodhara Raje, a former minister in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Being ready to join the BJP, the party is not only looking at the possibility of forming a government in Madhya Pradesh after losing the assembly elections in 2018; but also to strengthen its position in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is considered the stronghold of Scindie.

