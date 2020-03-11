Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress after 18 years, joins BJP – Indian News

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Madhya Pradesh politician whose sudden exit from Congress has brought the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Scindia joined the BJP at an event in the national capital of Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

Scindia cut off its 18-year association with Congress on Tuesday after meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindie’s exit from Congress was followed by resignation letters from about 22 MLAs who were besieged in Karnataka. The resignation, however, has been sent to the governor, not the speaker of the assembly, and threatens to deprive the Kamal Nath government, which has a slim majority.

If the resignations are accepted, the effective power of the MP assembly will be reduced to 206, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slender by more than half 103 with its 107 MLAs. For now, Congress is trying to persuade MLAs not to overthrow the state government.

In her letter of resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, whom Scindia posted on Twitter shortly, he alluded to her discomfort in the party over the past year. “… as you well know, this is the path that has been drawn for the last year,” he wrote in the letter.

This was seen as a reference to the Congress agreeing on Kamal Nath as chief minister after the 2018 state elections, though Scindia led from the front to oust the BJP from Madhya Pradesh. Scindie supporters hoped that Congress would tell Kamal Nath to drop another charge – as party chief in the state – but that also did not happen.

The first hint that something was good happened in November last year when Scindia in his Twitter account had removed a reference to Congress and instead wrote “a public servant and a cricket fan.” He then explained the change by trying to shorten the bio on Twitter.

Jyotyiraditya Aunt Scindie Yashodhara Raje Scindia’s aunt seems to have declared shortly after that the 49-year-old would join the BJP when she welcomed his resignation, calling her a “ghar wapsi” or returning home. “The Congress was neglected according to jyotiraditya,” said Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

Scindia’s grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, was one of the founders of Jana Sangh, the BJP’s forerunner. His aunt Vasundhara Raje is a former Union minister and former chief minister of Rajasthan and his other aunt Yashodhara Raje is a former minister in Madhya Pradesh’s cabinet.

