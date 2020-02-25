jyp-entertainment-warns-of-lawful-motion-versus-violation-of-day6’s-privateness

JYP Leisure will be using motion in safety of DAY6’s privavcy.

On February 25, the company posted the adhering to assertion:

Good day, this is JYPE.

A short while ago, there have been steady cases of functions that do not regard DAY6’s privateness these types of as browsing their dorm and leaving items.

Acts that hurt the artist’s legal rights and passions at non-public scheduled activities and in the vicinity of JYP headquarters, exercise rooms, studios, and their dorm are violations of the earlier announced blacklist restrictions. Even so, these acts still proceed to choose area, and lasting penalties pertaining to long run things to do may perhaps be assigned to all those who are observed [responsible].

In hard work to defend the safety and privacy of the DAY6 associates, we will take organization measures such as lawful motion when functions violating their privacy and personal legal rights, these kinds of as those talked about above, are identified. We will choose acceptable steps also primarily based on guidelines despatched to [email protected] relating to all functions that just take place on line and offline ,

In purchase for the artist to not get damage thanks to unlawful functions, we question for the cooperation of My Day who cherish DAY6.

Thank you.