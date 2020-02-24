jyp-leisure-partners-with-republic-information-twice-up-to-start-with-to-intention-internationally-by-way-of-alliance

JYP Amusement has teamed up with Republic Data!

In accordance to a report from Billboard, JYP Amusement and Republic Information have entered into a new strategic partnership. Of all JYP’s artists, Two times is explained as the initially artist up to be powered by the partnership.

Republic Documents is a single of the greatest labels in the United States and it was the highest-ranking label on Billboard’s 2019 12 months-end charts. It properties massive title artists like Ariana Grande, Drake, Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.

Billboard quotations JYP CEO Jimmy Jeong as declaring that the strategic alliance is created with their hope to “present the next stage of K-pop to lovers all about the planet.”

More specifics will be released shortly about the partnership, which include TWICE’s upcoming album, promotions, and additional.

