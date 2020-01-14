JYP shares updates on legal cases to protect 2PM and stray children

On January 14, JYP Entertainment released statements regarding the lawsuits the agency is taking to protect artists 2PM and Stray Kids.

The declaration for 2PM is below:

Hello, this is JYPE.

We sincerely thank the fans who gave their unwavering support at 2 p.m.

We are writing to keep you informed of the situation following the filing of a criminal complaint concerning our artist’s privacy and intimidation, of which we gave notice last year.

Currently, we are continually updating the damage to our artists and adding to the complaint documents, and we are investigating not only in Korea but both nationally and internationally.

In addition, as noted above, we found that, although we published a notice of criminal complaint for the privacy and intimidation of our artist last July, the problem persists.

We are making it clear once again that we will take firm measures, without any indulgence, against all actions that prevent our artists from engaging in safe activities, such as intimidation and invasion of their privacy. Even if it takes time, we will do our best until the end to punish the culprits.

Thank you.

The statement from Stray Kids is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE.

Recently, there have been repeated incidents of invasion of privacy through the use of our artist’s personal information.

Stray Kids members are significantly mentally affected due to the use of their personal information to contact them at all hours of the day and to send spam.

This is against the law, including a violation of the Privacy Act, and if this behavior continues, we will take legal action. We hope that you will immediately stop leaking and disseminating the personal information of Stray Kids members and respect the artist’s privacy.

Regarding last week’s notification of malicious rumors, we have filed a criminal complaint and are therefore in the process of taking action in connection with the complaint.

Thank you for your information in order to take action against those who disseminated the information. We inform you once again that we will take firm measures without any leniency in all matters which prevent our artists from carrying out stable activities, including the protection of their personal rights.

We will continue to do our best to protect the artist.

Thank you.

