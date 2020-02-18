[K.K. DOWNING Joins Forces With TIM ‘RIPPER’ OWENS And LES BINKS In New Band KK’S PRIEST]

Previous JUDAS PRIEST associates K.K. Downing (guitar), Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) and Les Binks (drums) have joined pressured in a new band referred to as KK’S PRIEST. The team, which will fork out homage to Downing‘s past the lineup, is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE) and bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO 6).

“Forging ahead with KK’S PRIEST was not only inescapable but crucial for me to conduct and deliver anything that is predicted from me and KK’S PRIEST,” Downing said in a assertion. “Due to the significant demand and overwhelming assist from fans around the globe, I feel this is in which I belong, and a established combining the true, traditional music and audio of PRIEST, alongside one another with excellent, newly forged metallic tracks, is what followers can hope when KK’S PRIEST is using to stages.”

KK’S PRIEST is performing on its debut album, to be produced by using Explorer1 Audio Team. It will also enjoy choose reveals later this calendar year to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing‘s profession as a founding member. KK’S PRIEST‘s setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new tracks.

KK’S PRIEST is represented solely by Andy Gould for Explorer1, with Jim Morewood handling the band’s worldwide bookings exterior the U.S. for the K2 Agency.

Downing, Binks and Owens carried out a full-size set of PRIEST classics with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson in November in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Becoming a member of them on second guitar was Mills of HOSTILE, the British metal band whose two albums, “Eve Of Destruction” and “The New World Ailment”, ended up both equally generated by Downing.

Downing still left PRIEST in 2011 amid promises of band conflict, shoddy administration and declining good quality of functionality. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, just about 3 decades his junior.

Downing recently stated that he reached out to JUDAS PRIEST about having element in the band’s approaching 50th-anniversary tour but that their response was that they were not intrigued in such as him in the celebrations.

In 2018, Downing unveiled that he despatched two resignation letters to his bandmates when he made the decision to give up JUDAS PRIEST. The initially was explained as “a graceful exit notice, implying a smooth retirement from songs,” when the 2nd was “angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific get-togethers.”

Downing later on claimed that he believed the 2nd letter was “a key purpose” he wasn’t invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton‘s determination to retire from touring.

Binks performed drums on PRIEST‘s “Stained Course”, “Hell Bent For Leather” (launched as “Killing Machine” in the United Kingdom) and “Unleashed In The East” albums.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997’s “Jugulator” and 2001’s “Demolition” — prior to PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.