k-league-season-postponed-as-covid-19-spreads-in-south-korea

SEOUL – South Korean soccer authorities have indefinitely postponed the begin of the 2020 domestic period.

The K League created the announcement right after an emergency meeting in Seoul on Monday as the state grapples with the viral outbreak that began in China and has contaminated additional than 79,000 men and women globally. The variety of noted conditions in South Korea attained 763 on Monday, which include seven deaths. Mainland China has noted two,592 deaths amid 77,150 situations.

“The K-League has made the decision to briefly postpone the commence of the 2020 K-League season right until the distribute of the COVID-19 outbreak eases,” it stated in a statement.

This year’s version of the 12-crew competition, which include latest champions Jeonbuk Motors, had been due to kick off this weekend.

“This is a evaluate to secure the health and fitness and security of the citizens and our players with the highest precedence in opposition to the outbreak of the COVID-19 which has entered a really serious period,” the K-League explained right after its meeting.

Authorities have so much verified 763 conditions of novel coronavirus in South Korea, most of them linked to Shincheonji, a controversial religious sect, and seven deaths — 5 of them sufferers at the exact same healthcare facility.

Even though the the greater part of bacterial infections in South Korea have been recorded in the southeastern city of Daegu, there are problems that the virus could spread nationwide. Matches that includes Daegu FC and nearby Pohang Steelers had now been delayed.

The business also made the decision that the Asian Champions League game titles set to be hosted by South Korean golf equipment in March will go ahead, but in vacant stadiums.

The group phase of the continental tournament has presently been disrupted by the viral outbreak, with games involving three of the 4 Chinese golf equipment concerned in the tournament postponed right until until eventually late April and early May possibly.

The Chinese Super League was scheduled to kick off final weekend but has been delayed. The Chinese Football Association also announced past 7 days that two 2022 Globe Cup qualifiers, thanks to acquire location in late March from Guam and the Maldives, will be performed in Thailand.