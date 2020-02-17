[k-pop-boy-band-bts-releases-observe-listing-of-new-album]

K-pop boy band BTS just introduced the track record for its new album.

“Map of the Soul: seven” will come out Friday.

20 tracks built the album, which include a person showcasing Sia.

BTS immediately rose to stardom releasing six comprehensive-duration albums and six EPs, and going on 5 excursions in the earlier six decades.

The boy band executed in entrance of a marketed-out group at the Rose Bowl earlier this 12 months. Hundreds of admirers lined up to see them.