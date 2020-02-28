[K-pop boyband BTS cancels April Seoul live performance amid virus issues – Yonhap]



Picture: Members of K-Pop band, BTS show up on ABC's 'Good Early morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, U.S., May perhaps 15, 2019.

February 28, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – K-Pop boyband BTS canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing problems of the new coronavirus outbreak, according to Yonhap.

BTS experienced scheduled a “Map of the Soul” tour for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium, in accordance to its tunes label, Big Strike Amusement.

South Korea noted 256 new coronavirus situations on Friday, bringing the overall amount of infected in the region to 2,022.

