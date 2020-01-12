K-Pop GIFs that perfectly sum up our New Year’s resolutions

Loading...

January seems to be going by fairly quickly since we welcomed 2020 for the first time and shared our hopes and dreams for the new year. But this time, the resolutions may have evolved to a “new decade, new me” level. Whether it’s a new year, a decade or a century, it has become a tradition to write category lists with the usual goals that may or may not be met to the letter.

That being said, here are 25 K-pop GIFs that represent the most common “Expectations vs. Reality” moments that everyone experiences at the start of each year.

Eat healthy

You start the year with a firm decision: “I’m starting a clean diet and nothing will bother me.”

… Except that a few days later (weeks if you are strong), you give in helplessly to your desires.

To drink a lot of water

Drinking water has only benefits for your organs, skin and body fluids. Ideally, you are determined to commit to drinking a maximum of one gallon per day.

But as beneficial as it is, drinking water tends to get boring and breaks in the bathroom don’t help either!

Exercise regularly

Whether it’s to be fit, to tone up or simply to be (and stay) healthy, training makes the list every year.

But it takes a long time to see the real results, so you end up in your old habits.

Sleep better

Sleeping well, early and enough is definitely an important step on your list this year. They don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing!

Unfortunately, life is busy and, in one way or another, the hours of sleep always end up being sacrificed to do something else (* cough * I am watching you, dear late-night frenzy observers).

Be more organized

“This year, I’m going to keep order in all aspects of my life,” you say to yourself every December 31 at 11:59 p.m.

But how much can you really care for yourself throughout the year?

To save money

Frankly, this resolution is a myth. You start your year with a solid financial plan and are looking for tips and tricks to save. Basically, you are sure that your piggy bank will reach its full penny capacity by next January.

Well, we share your optimism … and also your disappointment. Either way, there’s always something you want to get your hands on, like buying new electronics, shopping, and let’s not forget the K-pop fans who happen to be fervent collectors of goods!

Spend time with family

Today’s life is so rushed that spending quality family time seems difficult. So you promise to sit down more with your family and do activities together.

Now, if you’re an introvert or just have too much work to save time, you find yourself drifting. Anyway, it is nice to check them out – even if you are in the same household, send them an SMS and if you are away from home, they are only a phone call away!

Get to know new people

Even if you already know a lot of people, it’s good to widen your circle from time to time. It certainly brings great joy to meet new people, especially when you have things in common.

Unfortunately, things don’t always go the way you want them to. You end up not investing enough time and energy to stay in touch or you just meet the wrong people. It happens.

Pick up a hobby

When you are a student or full-time employee, you barely have time to do anything for yourself. This is when you start to think about the last time you were passionate about something.

Again, life does its thing and you find yourself where you started the year: inundated with work / study, and you just lose the motivation to keep your newly found hobbies.

Learn something new

Expanding your horizons has definitely made your list at least once every few years. The most common interests in this area include choosing a new language, playing an instrument, mastering photography, etc.

One thing you tend to forget is that learning something new requires commitment, which is not always the case for you.

Reading (more)

This is another fallen resolution that returns every 12 months. You keep motivating yourself by thinking about all of your favorite authors and genres and how you will devour at least one book per month.

And you end up devouring … hundreds of episodes of K drama, variety shows and all those special K-pop reality shows that you can’t settle for.

Traveling

Each year, you tell yourself that you are going to venture into the world and discover new cultures, and maybe even time it with a K-pop concert that is played in the country you choose to visit.

Two main problems prevent you from honoring this objective: either you cannot afford the destination of your dreams, or studies / work hamper your perfectly planned trip.

Practice personal care

How many times have you written this resolution in capital letters (maybe even in red) and have you promised to make it a way of life?

This year, it is your duty to make this expectation a reality. Remember that your well-being always comes first!

