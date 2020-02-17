[k-pop’s-bts-teams-up-with-‘chandelier’-hitmaker-sia-and-aussie-pop-star-troye-sivan-for-comeback-album]

The team beforehand collaborated with other noteworthy names in tunes which includes Halsey, Steve Aoki, Nicki Minaj, and Lauv. — Photo from Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 17 — K-pop superstars BTS have teased the arrival of their fourth whole-length album Map of the Soul: seven with a star-studded tracklist.

The South Korean septet, very well-recognised for bridging the gap concerning K-pop and Western music, will be collaborating with Chandelier hitmaker Sia on the solitary On and Bloom singer Troye Sivan is credited as co-writer for the song Louder Than Bombs.

#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Tracklist pic.twitter.com/omE98N2pZD — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 16, 2020

In accordance to Billboard, the Sia monitor is a special digital-only launch and will not be readily available on bodily copies of Map of the Soul: 7.

Sivan also verified his collaboration on Twitter soon just after BTS’ label Huge Hit Leisure designed the tracklist general public.

Very happy to have co-composed Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! 🤗 thanks for obtaining me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

Committed enthusiasts will be familiar with several music on the tracklist, such as the 2019 chart-topping hit Boy With Luv and beforehand released Map of the Soul: seven singles Black Swan, Interlude: Shadow, and Outro: Ego.

A new monitor titled We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal seems to be a observe-up to the group’s 2013 releases We Are Bulletproof and We Are Bulletproof, Aspect two.

The throwback is apt as Map of the Soul: 7 pays tribute to the group’s rollercoaster journey in the songs industry considering that their debut seven decades ago.

The album is slated for around the globe release on February 21 and BTS will be kicking off their considerably-predicted environment tour Map of the Soul this April.