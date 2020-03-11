Kaachela answers after Elon Musk said that the festival moved “sucks”

Koachely Festival once again reflected in the technical tycoon Elon Musk after he said that the Californian event “sucked”

CEO of Tesla made a terrible commentary on Twitter hours before it was officially confirmed that Coachella will be pushed back in October as a result of karanavirusa flash.

“Koachela should defer you until it stops sucking,” – he wrote in a series of tweets. “Too much corporate sponsorship destroyed the mood.”

It was good, maybe 5 or 6 years ago, when you could think and find great unknown group

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Then he added: “It was good, maybe 5 or 6 years ago, when you could think and find great unknown bands.”

But the festival did not want to accept criticism Musskim. Responding to his folly attack, they shared a photo Zhedena Smith, who served from under suspended Tesla car during his Coachella set in 2019, in which he wrote: “LOL”.

lol pic.twitter.com/t3f18vDYqq

– Coachella (@coachella) March 10, 2020

Admitting defeat, Musk admitted: “Well, well, ha ha.”

Dance appeared a few hours before Koachela confirmed the course of the festival. Now he will be consistent weekend October 9-11 and October 16-18.

Coachella originally due to start in the weekend April 10, Travis Scott, “Rage Against the Machine” and “Frank Ocean” because of the headlines.

Goldenvoice promoters also confirmed that his country music festival Stagecoach – is also staged in India and this year signed Retam Thomas, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church – will move from 24-26 April and 23-25 ​​October.

“At the direction of the Primorsky district and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm peraplanu Coachella and Stagecoach because of problems associated with COVID-19”, – said in a statement Goldenvoice.

“Although this decision came during a general uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, employees and society very seriously. We invite all to follow the instructions and protocols outlined officials health officials.”