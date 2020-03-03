kacey-musgraves-donating-apparel-sale-proceeds-to-nashville-twister-relief

Close

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Previous SlideFollowing Slide

Kacey Musgraves named East Nashville property for years, and now the region crossover star is lending a hand to the city’s twister aid initiatives.

Yesterday, Musgraves kicked off an on the internet sale of garments items from her phase wardrobe and private assortment, partnering with Instagram resellers Stage to Closet.

The sale was established to profit Tennessee forest preservation, but in an Instagram tale posted Tuesday, Musgraves wrote, “…whilst (forest preservation) is critical to me, the Nashville twister reduction efforts want enable 1st.”

The sale is continuing Tuesday. New products will be posted on the Phase to Closet Instagram site.

Me and my fam are harmless but a lot of friends are not so lucky. We did live correct in a single of the worst hit places a issue of months back. It is so ridiculous. I’m so anxious to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna assist in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March three, 2020

“Nashville is so tight knit,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m gonna assistance in any way I can.”

► Get breaking news alerts: Down load the cost-free Tennessean app for the hottest storm updates.

Much more celeb contributions

• Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James keep in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood declared it would be donating 100 percent of their Tuesday proceeds to the Group Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

State star and Middle Tennessee native Chris Youthful announced he’d be building a $50,000 donation to the Songs Metropolis Inc. Basis, operated by the Nashville Conference & Website visitors Corp.

Nashville-based radio/Tv set individuality Bobby Bones expended his working day bringing materials to organizations which include the Community Source Centre, and held followers knowledgeable on which church buildings, educational facilities and other centers were in will need of/nevertheless accepting donations.

Read through or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/songs/2020/03/03/nashville-tornado-kacey-musgraves-apparel-sale-donations-instagram/4942633002/