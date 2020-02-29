[kadijah-amoah-is-1st-ghanaian-lady-to-lead-an-oil-company]

Kadijah Amoah is the initially Ghanaian girl ever to direct an oil agency.

This follows her appointment as Place Director of Aker Electrical power Ghana Ltd. The appointment, which took result on February 1, was aspect of the company’s approach to strengthen its regional presence and administration in Ghana.

Amoah was also appointed to the Govt Administration Team of Aker Strength AS in addition to heading the place office environment of Aker Energy in Ghana.

In a statement, Håkon Høgetveit, VP Communications and Trader Relations, Aker Electrical power AS stated Amoah would also operate intently with affiliated providers – AGM Petroleum Ghana Restricted (“AGM”) and Aker Ghana Expense Enterprise (“AGIC”) in Ghana.

The two corporations are with the same the vast majority owner as

Aker Electricity and hold directorships in each businesses.

Just before signing up for Aker Energy, she was a Senior Overseas

Lawyer at Clifford Opportunity in Germany, one of the premier law corporations in the

globe.

She also labored as Head of Investments and Organization

Advancement at the Business office of the Vice President in Ghana and has additional

knowledge from downstream petroleum and consulting by means of her handling roles

at Summit Petroleum Ghana.

A experienced law firm, Amoah holds a B.A. in Political Science and Sociology, LLB and an M.Sc. in Worldwide Business from the College of Ghana.

She also has a Diploma in Authorized Exercise from the

Institute of Lawful Apply and Progress in Kigali, Rwanda, and is awaiting

a Publish Graduate Diploma in Technique and Innovation from the Saïd Business enterprise

Faculty, College of Oxford, according to her profile on the Aker Electrical power web-site.

“I am really delighted to be part of Aker Power at these types of an

significant phase of the company’s history. Developing on the Aker group’s 180

years’ industrial heritage, Aker Electricity will, together with AGM and AGIC, choose

the lead to acquire Ghana’s oil and gas means and associated industries,”

Amoah mentioned of her appointment.

“It all starts off with the Pecan task operated by Aker Vitality, but this is just the commencing. AGM’s options to check out and appraise the SDWT block and AGIC’s programs to go after enhancement options stand as testaments to Aker’s commitment to industry improvement in Ghana outside of the impending undertaking,” she extra.

Svein Jakob Liknes, CEO of Aker Power AS expressed satisfaction with Amoah’s existence stating: “With Kadijah’s practical experience, I am confident that she will lead with results as we transfer towards the improvement stage of the Pecan undertaking offshore Ghana.”

Amoah replaced Jan Helge Skogen who experienced held the job of

Place Manager considering the fact that May well 2018.

“Since Jan Helge took on the purpose in 2018, the mandate

was to set up a strong foundation for even more progress even though pinpointing a

prolonged-phrase, Ghanaian successor. As the company enters a new period, it was

organic to effectuate the leadership changeover,” Liknes mentioned.

Amoah’s revolutionary appointment will come as calls are

heightening for companies in just the oil and gasoline sector to deliberately style and design

gender guidelines to boost women’s participation and existence within just the

field.

According to the 2018 World wide Electrical power Talent Index (GETI)

report, girls make up 10% of the world-wide power workforce in oil and fuel,

renewables, petrochemical, energy, and nuclear sectors just after surveying extra than

20,000 individuals throughout the oil and gasoline field.

Similarly, a 2018 examine on gender representation in the

petroleum sector, by electricity policy NGO, Ghana Oil and Gasoline for Inclusive Expansion, identified that

there were only 3 female chairs on 33 boards surveyed, with only 5 of

people boards getting much more than one lady represented.