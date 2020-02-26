kai-evans-scores-thirty,-performs-lock-down-defense-to-lead-bolingbrook-past-homewood-flossmoor

Bolingbrook junior Kai Evans is six-3 and powerful. He has the very same endless motor and toughness that so quite a few of Rob Brost’s gamers have displayed above the past various several years.

Next season, with Darius Burford graduated, he’ll be the Raiders’ star. Tuesday may well have been a sneak preview of what the potential holds for Evans.

He scored 30 points and played a crucial role in slowing down Homewood-Flossmoor star RJ Ogom to enable Bolingbrook defeat the Vikings 70-67. The groups break up the year collection and will end as co-champs in the Southwest Suburban Blue.

“That’s the elegance of Kai Evans, a person of the very best two-way gamers in the condition,” Burford stated. “Obviously RJ is a terrific player but we had religion that Kai could guard him. It was big time.”

Burford included 23 factors and 5 rebounds. The Elon recruit shot 11-for-16.

“It feels wonderful to get some payback for what they did to us the initial time,” Burford stated. “Just excellent to get the workforce get.”

Junior Isaiah Stafford created two free throws with 9 seconds remaining to aid seal the earn for the Raiders (26-five, 7-1).

“I like placing myself in those people scenarios simply because I’m assured that I’m heading to be able to appear via for my workforce,” Stafford mentioned.

Joel Watts led H-F (23-4, 7-1) with 20 details and seven rebounds. Josiah Palmer included 12 and six-eight junior Chad Readey experienced 11 details and 7 rebounds.







“We did not shoot properly at the commencing of the match,” Brost reported. “Sometimes when we never shoot the ball nicely we variety of vanish but we did not do that nowadays. We are exhibiting a small little bit of toughness, which is pleasant to see. Specially towards a workforce that is bigger than us and bodily stronger than us.”

Ogom, a School of Charleston recruit, completed with eight details and 8 rebounds.

“Really, I just required it,” Evans mentioned of guarding Ogom. “He’s a fantastic player. My teammates aided me the full time. Every time I missed something they came from the again.”

H-F opened the fourth quarter with a 7- burst and lead 55-53. Evans drained a three-pointer with 5: 51 to play that ended the burst.

“We just had good electricity,” Stafford claimed. “Kai was unbelievable. When we enjoy like that there is not a great deal you can do.”

The Raiders missing seven of their leading eight gamers from final yr but still managed to get paid the No. two seed in the Lockport Sectional.

“We began the period 6-three and for us to do this I’m just happy of our fellas,” Brost said. “To be very straightforward if you would have informed me 26 wins I would have reported that is a very little large. But we will just take it.”

Bolingbrook defeat the No. one seed, Joliet West, earlier this year. The Tigers have been without having numerous of their prime gamers in that match. But the Raiders have had Joliet West’s selection in the point out playoffs not long ago.

“I’m just so content we gained and thankful for all the issues we did this season but I’m just ready to get begun with the playoffs,” Evans stated.