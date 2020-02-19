[kai-havertz-to-liverpool?-bayer-leverkusen-starlet-accurately-the-kind-of-participant-jurgen-klopp-is-searching-for,-claims-steve-mcmanaman]

Steve McManaman believes Liverpool could signal German wonderkid Kai Havertz from under the noses of his other suitors this summertime.

The Anfield legend statements studies linking the Reds with a strong fascination in the 20-yr-aged Bayer Leverkusen attacker make a ton of sense, declaring he is precisely the ‘type of player Liverpool are seeking at’.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz is reportedly a summer months focus on for Liverpool

Havertz is said to be 1 of Jurgen Klopp’s prime summer months targets, as he carries on to impress in the Bundesliga.

The youngster relished his very best season of his occupation so significantly previous phrase, as he scored 20 plans and furnished four assists in all competitiveness.

He has 6 ambitions and two helps this yr, but having by now produced in excess of 100 Bundesliga appearances by the age of 20 there is no doubting his high quality and wonderful probable.

Havertz was reportedly the subject of a rejected bid from the Reds before the start of this season, but Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has now prompt the midfielder could depart the club this summer for the suitable selling price.

And McManaman could certainly see a move to Liverpool going on.

“It’s fascinating to see Kai Havertz linked with a change to Merseyside,” the Anfield hero wrote in his column for horseracing.net.

“We’ll have to wait and see he’s a youthful player with a great deal to strengthen on, who may well be the type of player that Liverpool are seeking at relatively than a completely-fledged superstar.

“He is a person who’s amazed in the Bundesliga this year and Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly knows that league inside out, so he’s acquired a whole lot of men and women to phone to get views on gamers.

“Liverpool do a ton of their transfer organization discreetly, and a good deal of the other gamers were being purchased when we did not know it was occurring, these kinds of as the likes of Alisson Becker and Fabinho, whilst Virgil Van Dijk was very much the exception.

“They’re incredibly minimal essential when it comes to signing players they want in the summer time, which is why I choose transfer rumours at the instant with a pinch of salt.

“And if Liverpool want to do business enterprise then they’re not likely to notify anybody else about it. They’ll consider and get it finished right before any individual else appreciates.”