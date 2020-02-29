kaia-gerber-celebrates-her-i-d-journal-protect-in-paris

Kaia Gerber turns heads in a bold patterned accommodate while arriving at the Kiko Kostadinov retail store for her i-D journal signing celebration in Paris, France on Friday (February 28).

The 18-calendar year-aged product shared a thank you notice on Instagram very last 7 days about her include.

“Thank you from the bottom of my coronary heart @alastairmckimm @willyvanderperre for genuinely viewing me on this a person. & a exclusive thank you to @jeremyoharris for interviewing me, I’m eternally your most important enthusiast. reminiscing on this day 🖤 and how lucky I am to do the job with gifted minds who I get to connect with my friends,” she wrote.

Kaia, and Bella Hadid, are also pictured out and about in the Metropolis of Lights demonstrating off their stylish street model.

Earlier in the day, Kaia was noticed on the Loewe runway for Paris Vogue Week.

