Kaia Gerber confuses fans after posing with an education book on Instagram

Model Kaia Gerber has fans wondering what message she wanted to send with a very cryptic Instagram post.

The 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Randy Gerber shared a post on her Instagram story earlier this week, holding a parent’s book in one hand and a pint of milk-free ice cream in the other. Kaia wore a short gray top and black training gaiters, which exposed her middle part and some supporters asked if she was pregnant.

“Read in,” she labeled the post.

(Instagram)

According to a people source, however, the picture should be understood as an “ironic little contribution”.

An E! The news source said, “Kaia is not pregnant. This was a joke. She lit up all the tabloids of the past week and assumed that she was pregnant.”

Reports surfaced last week that Kaia broke up with her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Davidson should “take a break to work on his mental health,” says an E! News source.

“She takes care of Pete and wants him to be better,” said the source. “But their future is very much in the air.”

