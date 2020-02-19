[kaia-gerber-debuts-new-tattoo-right-before-arriving-in-milan]

Kaia Gerber will make a small-crucial arrival in a black coat and sun shades just after touching down in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (February 18).

The 18-year-previous design just wrapped up a week on the runway for London Manner Week and is in Italy for Milan’s manner week gatherings.

Just ahead of arriving in the vogue capital of the globe, Kaia confirmed off her manufacturer new tattoo on Instagram.

The new ink is of an angel inked on to her remaining ribcage.

Kaia captioned the shot, “elf”, and the new tattoo arrives just following more mature brother, Presley, exposed a face tattoo.

