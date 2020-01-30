Kaia Gerber hits the gym amid speculation about pregnancy | Kaia Gerber

Thu 30 January 2020 at 09:32 PM

Kaia Gerber begins the day with a visit to the Dogpound Gym on Thursday January 30 in West Hollywood, California.

The 18-year-old model revealed her belly in a white zip-up hoodie and black leggings for her outing.

Later in the day, Kaia changed into jeans as she went out for lunch.

The day before, Kaia fans completely panicked after she posted a photo of herself reading a pregnancy book and pulling out her belly.

The confusing photo comes after Kaia and Pete Davidson would have been divided. The two were first linked in October, and it was reported earlier this month that their relationship was “cooling down” as 26-year-old Saturday Night Live actor focused on his mental health.

