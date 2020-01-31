Kaia Gerber is doing pregnancy jokes ... We wonder how Pete Davidson felt

Model Kaia Gerber’s fans had quite a surprise when they scrolled through their social media and discovered a kind of “baby bump” on one of their Instagram pictures.

While this barely visible bulge otherwise went unnoticed, the photo indicated a roll in the oven.

From model to mother?

Gerber is shown revealing her “doggie” while holding a book titled “The One Minute Mother”. She also holds a pint of a milk-free, frozen preparation in her hand. The photo is titled “Read this”.

Ok, we read it and it seems like the slim supermodel is concerned with the immediate results of the enjoyment. Weren’t we all there?

Pete … you are not the father!

Gerber’s “joke” may have amused some fans, but she must have stunned her mother Cindy Crawford for a moment. Especially if she doesn’t share her daughter’s sense of humor.

After all, we had already reported here here about The Things that there were reports of disputes that came from Gerber’s apartment while her ex Pete Davidson was said to be inside. This gave Gerber’s parents every reason to believe that he wasn’t suitable for their daughter, to put it nicely.

If Gerber was really pregnant, it would most likely be Davidsons. We wonder if he found her post amusing ???

Come on Cindy, Pete is pretty cool

Cosmopolitan reports that Gerber and Davidson are very over and that Gerber no longer sits around and attacks him. The Things previously reported that filmmaker Judd Apatow considers Davidson to be a real gem. Maybe he can convince Gerber’s parents to give him a second chance.

