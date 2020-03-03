kaia-gerber-wears-strapless-costume-on-chanel-runway-in-paris

Kaia Gerber hits the runway with a bob hairstyle in the Chanel fashion exhibit during Paris Trend 7 days on Tuesday (March three) in Paris, France.

The 18-yr-old design was joined on the runway by Gigi Hadid, who closed out the present.

Gigi is also pictured before in the day, arriving at the Miu Miu manner display with her sister Bella, wherever all 3 walked in the show.

The Hadids had been also witnessed heading to their upcoming style exhibits after that, Gigi to Chanel, and Bella to Lacoste (not pictured).

