Kaia Gerber’s encrypted Instagram post convinced fans that she was pregnant | Kaia Gerber

Thu., January 30, 2020 at 6:41 p.m.

Just wait a second – is Kaia Gerber Pregnant?!

The 18-year-old model posted a highly encrypted photo on her Instagram story on Wednesday January 29, and now fans think Kaia is pregnant.

In the photo, Kaia covered her face while holding an open copy of the parenting book The One-Minute Mother. On another side, Kaia holds a pint of dairy-free ice cream.

Kaia wears a pair of black leggings, a gray sports bra and an unzipped jacket, while appearing to be sticking to her stomach.

“Read this” Kaia written with the photo.

The confusing photo comes after Kaia and Pete Davidson would have been divided. The two were first linked in October, and it was reported earlier this month that their relationship was “cooling down” as 26-year-old Saturday Night Live actor focused on his mental health.

