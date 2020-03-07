Kailyn Lowry defends herself against the evil enemy who accuses her of sleeping and persecuting men! – News News

% MINIFYHTML17c857398eaae2348755d3c992ffc69311%

Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to receiving hatred and criticism from social media users, but some comments need more attention than others! The Teen Mom star decided to applaud a troll who left a “nasty comment, quote” on her sleep.

This comes amid some rumors about her fourth pregnancy and she only needs to respond to the person who drew her life.

Kail shared a picture from just one of the many negative comments about her, but that she thought was particularly bad and cruel.

It is not uncommon for him to be discouraged by the fact that his three children were born to different men.

In addition, she is currently waiting for baby number four with her third dad, Chris Lopez, and though the two do not have a good relationship remotely, she had to be protected from people who criticize her for pregnancy despite her. this.

‘You are so touching !! Stop chasing d ** k and men who don’t love you. Learn to take care of your children for yourself, “says the nasty comment she highlighted. Oh!

No wonder Kailyn thought she should address that!

In the chapter, she wrote in response: agree to receive messages and comments, text messages, and tweets like this all day long… Messages like these are not too few and far between. And messages like these are tedious. People constantly tell me not to let it affect me, but they have no idea what it’s like to see hate like this cloud in every good comment. “

She went on to argue that ‘The crazy part of all this is that I’m not looking for men. You don’t sleep around. My kids know their parents. I’m not asking for anything. You can have any thoughts you want about me, it’s fine. But it’s not my business. So before you really send me the hate message, or someone’s bad comment, ask yourself what your ultimate goal is … Does it make you feel good? Do you think something will change in me? “



