Kaiser Permanente pledges $ 25 million to Gavin Newsom’s California housing fund for the homeless crisis

OAKLAND, California – Calling the California homeless crisis a public health problem, hospital giant Kaiser Permanente on Friday pledged $ 25 million in new government funding to help get people off the streets.

Governor Gavin Newsom last week signed a decree creating what he proposes to be a $ 750 million fund that claimants could use to pay rent, subsidize affordable housing, or help foster homes and care.

Kaiser said his donation is one of the first of its kind in the private sector.

“Safe, stable housing is essential to a person’s physical, mental and social health,” said Greg Adams, CEO of the Oakland Non-Profit Healthcare Company. “Chronic homelessness has been shown to cut 27 years from the average lifespan and is associated with communicable diseases such as hepatitis and typhus, increased hospitalizations and frequent readmissions.”

The governor’s office did not immediately comment on Kaiser’s engagement. It happened a day after Newsom completed a statewide tour to promote its plan to combat the increase in the number of homeless people in the country’s most populous state.

Last week, the governor declared himself a “homeless tsar” in California, after promising a year ago to appoint one.

The California Access to Housing and Services Fund is a major component of Newsom’s budget plan which allocates more than $ 1 billion to tackle homelessness.

He is looking for an additional $ 695 million in state and federal matching funds for preventive health care, but some of that money could also be used to help people find housing.

Newsom has asked the state to provide 100 tourist trailers and modular tent structures to cities and counties for use as temporary accommodation. He ordered state agencies to release surplus state assets to house the homeless, including along highways, unused health facilities and on state fairgrounds.

He is also seeking nearly $ 25 million for three counties to try out the testing of those who are found mentally incapacitated in community programs instead of state mental hospitals.

Kaiser Permanente is based in Oakland, where it has partnered with the Bay Area Community Services group to house more than 500 homeless adults over the age of 50 with chronic health conditions.

Mortality rates among the chronically homeless are 3 to 4 times higher than the general population, Kaiser estimated.

“Homelessness increases the level and amount of care the health system needs to provide, even if it limits the success of that care. Common conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and asthma are almost unmanageable. homeless, “Kaiser said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.