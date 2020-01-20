Kaiser Woodland Hills cancels surgeries after major interruption leaves hospital without water service

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Surgeries and appointments are canceled at the Kaiser Permanente medical center in Woodland Hills after a major interruption that left the hospital without water service for nearly 24 hours.

The break occurred on Saturday evening. Hospital officials say they do not evacuate current patients and do not close emergencies.

But regular primary care appointments and surgeries that were scheduled for Monday will have to be rescheduled. Primary care appointments at nearby facilities outside the main campus of the Medical Center at 5601 DeSoto Avenue. will continue as planned.

Patients with questions can call Kaiser at (833) -KP4CARE.

Kaiser issued a statement on the break:

“Due to a break in the main water line, there is currently no running water at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center. Emergency water supply measures have been put in place, including providing potable water in all areas of the medical center. Because it is not clear when the repair is complete and running water will be restored, all primary care appointments are canceled for tomorrow , January 20. In addition, all surgeries have also been canceled for tomorrow. However, the hospital’s emergency and emergency services will remain open. “

The hospital has added small jars and expects another 15 people to arrive on Monday morning. The hospital plans to serve patients prepackaged food on Monday.

But some patients told Eyewitness News that the measures were inadequate, saying that there were not enough washing stations and that the water had stayed much longer than the hospital officials had initially. planned after the break.

