Kaiser Woodland Hills expected to remain waterless until Thursday, officials say

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Kaiser Permanente officials said water service at the Woodland Hills medical center will not be restored until at least Thursday as major repairs to the broken line are underway.

The hospital lost water service on Saturday evening with what was supposed to be a temporary nighttime disruption as part of scheduled maintenance. But when the crews went to restore service in the morning, they discovered a larger leak that would require major repairs.

Temporary repairs were made on Monday. But the hospital official says that stringent legal requirements to test the water quality mean they won’t be able to restore service until at least Thursday.

The temporary lines were in place Monday afternoon, but the testing process itself takes several hours, and then obtaining the results from the laboratory takes at least 48 hours.

“Kaiser Permanente’s top priority is to provide our members with excellent medical care and keep our patients safe,” said Murtaza Sanwari, executive vice president of the Woodland Hills Medical Center.

Meanwhile, ambulances are diverted from Kaiser’s emergency room, while surgeries and primary care appointments are canceled. Patients already in hospital have not been evacuated because the establishment is implementing temporary measures, including bottled water, gel-based handwashing stations and port pots.

Some patients told Eyewitness News that the measures were inadequate, saying that there were not enough washing stations and that the water had remained much longer than hospital officials had initially planned. after the break.

Genna Weinstein’s aunt is patient with Kaiser. She said she was disturbed when she returned to the hospital on Sunday and saw a biohazard bag over the toilet in her aunt’s room.

“My aunt was supposed to receive treatment this morning and they couldn’t do it because there was no water,” she said. “She’s stuck there and can’t do anything for her situation.”

