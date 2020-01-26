Kaiser Woodland Hills resumes operations after a water main rupture forced its closure

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Kaiser Permanente resumed full operations at its Woodland Hills medical center on Sunday, a week after a major break that left the hospital without water service and forced everyone to leave the patients.

Hospital officials said they had completed all of the necessary repairs, allowing emergency service, emergency care and other services to resume. All scheduled meetings will resume on Monday, January 27.

“We look forward to welcoming our patients again and wish to express our deep gratitude to them and the wider community for their understanding over the past week,” said Murtaza Sanwari of Kaiser in a written statement.

In the days after the main water line ruptured on January 18, the surgeries were canceled and all patients were transferred to other facilities.

The hospital lost water service with what was supposed to be a temporary overnight shutdown as part of planned maintenance. But when the crews went to restore service the next morning, they discovered a larger leak that would require major repairs.

